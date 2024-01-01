Open Menu

SC To Hear PTI's Petition Pertaining To Election Campaign On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 08:23 PM

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will take up the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 3, pertaining to the level playing field in general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court will take up the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 3, pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, would take up the case for hearing.

During the day, the PTI’s lawyers were instructed to appear before the court after the break. However, the lawyers couldn’t appear before the bench on the given time.

The Registrar Office then fixed the case for hearing on January 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lawyers January Top Court

Recent Stories

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

4 minutes ago
 CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police statio ..

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police commended for good performance in ..

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

37 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

39 seconds ago
 SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualific ..

SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualification

40 seconds ago
ACS South Punjab reviews performance of department ..

ACS South Punjab reviews performance of departments

42 seconds ago
 Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in De ..

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in Dec 2023

44 seconds ago
 CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

2 hours ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

2 hours ago
 Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

2 hours ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan