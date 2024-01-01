(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court will take up the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 3, pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, would take up the case for hearing.

During the day, the PTI’s lawyers were instructed to appear before the court after the break. However, the lawyers couldn’t appear before the bench on the given time.

The Registrar Office then fixed the case for hearing on January 3.