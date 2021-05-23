SC to hear review petition in lawyers' illegal chambers demolition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will hear review petition filed by the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) pleading to review decision of demolishing illegal chambers of lawyers constructed on football ground in Islamabad on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear the case.

On March 2, the court had maintained the Islamabad High Court's verdict to demolish the illegal chambers constructed on Islamabad's sector F-8 football ground and dismissed the bar association's appeal.

The Supreme Court in its decision had ordered the administration to demolish all illegal chambers in two months.

The IBA in its review petition had stated that several applications against the encroachment were pending in the Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, on May 28, the same bench would hear contempt of court petition filed by former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim and Asad Ali Khan over non-restoration of local government bodies.