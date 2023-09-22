Open Menu

SC To Hear Review Petitions Against Faizabad Sit-in Case Verdict

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear review petitions with regard to the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear review petitions with regard to the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28.

As per the cause list issued by the SC Registrar Office, the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin Ud Din Khan will take up the case.

The top court had announced a verdict in 2019 in the suo-moto case about a sit-in in 2017 at Faizabad, Islamabad. Later, multiple review petitions were filed before the top court against the verdict which are pending.

