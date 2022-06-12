SC to hear suo moto notice of perceived interference in prosecution of cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would hear suo moto notice of perceived interference by persons in authority in investigation and prosecution of criminal matters on Tuesday (June 14).

The larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar would hear suo moto notice case on apprehension of Undermining the Criminal Justice System by Persons in Authority, Prima Facie Violation of Article 10 A, 25 and 4 of the Constitution.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the CJP had taken the notice on the recommendation of a fellow apex court judge about the perceived interference in the independence of the prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority.