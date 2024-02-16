Open Menu

SC To Hear Z.A Bhutto Reference On Feb 20

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's reference for hearing on February 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's reference for hearing on February 20.

The registrar's office of the top court issued the cause list. A nine-member larger bench would hear the presidential reference on the said date.

It may be mentioned here that, in the last hearing, the top court sought written arguments from the amicus curiae.

The reference was moved by former President Asif Ali Zardari during the regime of PPP seeking the court to re-visit the death penalty of ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

