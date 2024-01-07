Open Menu

SC To Hear Z.A Bhutto Reference On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a presidential reference on Monday pertaining to the sentence of former prime minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

A nine-member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali will take up the reference for hearing.

The PPP has already submitted its written comments to the apex court last day along with some additional documents including transcripts and video recordings of various interviews.

The reference was moved in 2011 by the then president Asif Ali Zardari seeking to revisit the death penalty awarded to of Z.A. Bhutto.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Supreme Court Muhammad Ali Afridi Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

18 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

18 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

18 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

18 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

19 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

19 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

19 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

19 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan