UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Zardari Plea For Case Transfer On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

SC to hear Zardari plea for case transfer on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) fixed a petition for hearing, filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking transfer of corruption cases against him to Karachi on Tuesday.

A three-member special bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the case on May 25. Asif Ali Zardari had reached out to the apex court to get their cases transferred to the province from Islamabad. The former president was facing trial in five NAB references.

The Supreme Court has issued notices for the hearing to the NAB and other respondents in the case.

During a previous hearing, Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq H Naek contended that it was his client's right to file a plea for transfer of a case under the NAB law, which could not be taken away by the court through the verdict.

Justice Bandial noted that the cases were filed in Islamabad by the NAB on the basis of various accusations. He said the corruption watchdog filed the references in Islamabad on the court order.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali May From Court

Recent Stories

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

1 minute ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

1 hour ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.