SC To Hold Full Court Reference On Eve Of Justice Mushir Alam's Retirement

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court would hold full court reference on the eve of Justice Mushir Alam's retirement on August 17.

According to notice issued by SC Registrar Office, on the retirement of Supreme Court judge Justice Mushir Alam, a full court reference has been scheduled in Court Room No.

1 on Tuesday (August 17).

Judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyers and bar associations representatives would participate in the reference.

More Stories From Pakistan

