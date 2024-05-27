Open Menu

SC To Observes Holiday On Youm E Takbeer

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM

SC to observes holiday on Youm e Takbeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued notification regarding the public holiday on May 28, Youm e Takbeer.

The notification issued by the registrar office of the top court said that in continuation of this court’s notification of even number dated 23rd January 2024, with reference to Press Release No.

10-01/2024-Min-II dated 27.05.2004 issued by government of Pakistan and under order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to order that 28th May 2024 Youm e Takbeer shall be observed as court holiday.

