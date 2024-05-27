SC To Observes Holiday On Youm E Takbeer
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued notification regarding the public holiday on May 28, Youm e Takbeer.
The notification issued by the registrar office of the top court said that in continuation of this court’s notification of even number dated 23rd January 2024, with reference to Press Release No.
10-01/2024-Min-II dated 27.05.2004 issued by government of Pakistan and under order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to order that 28th May 2024 Youm e Takbeer shall be observed as court holiday.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister condemns terrorists firing in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry announces holiday in ICT schools, colleges on May 286 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with minorities: Tahir Ashrafi6 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to Tanveer in FIA's case6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti orders to formulate strategy to control rising non-developmental expenditures6 minutes ago
-
WFP delegation meets DC Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
AGP assures recovery of missing persons: IHC6 minutes ago
-
BISE RWP practical exams cancelled6 minutes ago
-
Governor directs authorities to pay attention on restoration of Quetta beauty16 minutes ago
-
District peace and interfaith harmony committee meeting held16 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner rebukes Jinnah Garden Society for ignoring affected residents16 minutes ago
-
DC visits schools of Tehsil Daur16 minutes ago