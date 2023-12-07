SC To Observes Winter Vacations From Dec 18 To 31st
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a notification regarding its winter vacations from December 18 to 31.
The urgent cases would, however, be heard by the available bench during the holidays, and the court would be functional normally from January 1, after the winter vacations, the notification said.