UrduPoint.com

SC To Organize 9th International Judicial Conference On September 23, 24

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SC to organize 9th International Judicial Conference on September 23, 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is organizing a two-day conference on "Administration of Justice: 75 Years – Reflecting on the past and looking towards the future" from 23-24 September 23-24 at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, being Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), will chair the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the conference. Dignitaries, including the Chief Justice/Judges, jurists, members from academia and experts on designated themes from all over the world will participate in the conference.

The conference is going to provide a wonderful platform to discuss the challenges confronting the justice sector and offer deeper insights to determine the way forward and the future policy course in the delivery of expeditious justice for the citizens of Pakistan.

The year 2022 is the 75th year of independence of Pakistan. Various institutions in the public sector have started activities to reflect upon the achievements and the challenges faced during the journey traversed so far. Likewise, it is the right time to collectively review the efforts and contribution made by the judiciary and to draw a roadmap for the future ensuring better administration of justice and rule of law in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court World Independence September All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

18 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

18 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.