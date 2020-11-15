UrduPoint.com
SC To Start Hearing Of Review Petitions In Justice Faez Isa Case Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

SC to start hearing of review petitions in Justice Faez Isa case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A six-member larger bench of the apex court would commence from Monday the hearing of a set of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

According to a cause list issued by the court office, the larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin would hear the review appeals filed by Justice Isa, Sarina Isa and different bar associations against the apex court's June 19 short order on November 16.

The review petitions seeking to revisit paragraphs 3 to 11 were sought by Justice Isa himself, his wife Sarina Isa, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Supreme Court Bar Association, Quetta Bar Association President Mohammad Asif Reki, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail, senior advocate Abid Hassan Minto and the Pakistan Bar Council.

More Stories From Pakistan

