SC To Take Up 9 Identical Petitions Regarding Judges' Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan would take up nine identical petitions for hearing together on April 30, along with the suo-moto case pertaining to the letters of Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s six judges.

The registrar office of the top court has issued the cause list in this regard. The nine identical petitions were moved separately by the Pakistan Bar Council, bar associations of IHC and Sindh High Court (SHC), lawyers organizations of Balochistan, Mian Dawar Advocate and Shehbaz Khosa.

