SC to take up appeal of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Thursday (June 10) the appeal of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman against an order passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear the case.

On previous hearing of the case the court had issued a notice to prosecutor NAB and had called the report from the trial court so as to the status and progress made in the matter.

According to NAB, Petitioner Mir Shakeel got composite block in M.A. Johar Town-II, Lahore of 54 Kanal land along with two streets/roads in violation of Exemption Policy of Lahore Development Authority in league with his co-accused and cause loss of Rs.143,530,000/- to Public Exchequer.