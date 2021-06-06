UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Take Up Appeal Of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

SC to take up appeal of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Thursday (June 10) the appeal of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman against an order passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear the case.

On previous hearing of the case the court had issued a notice to prosecutor NAB and had called the report from the trial court so as to the status and progress made in the matter.

According to NAB, Petitioner Mir Shakeel got composite block in M.A. Johar Town-II, Lahore of 54 Kanal land along with two streets/roads in violation of Exemption Policy of Lahore Development Authority in league with his co-accused and cause loss of Rs.143,530,000/- to Public Exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Progress Shakeel June From Court

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

30 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

30 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

30 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

30 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

58 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.