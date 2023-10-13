SC to take up appeals against fuel price adjustment on Oct 16

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) would take up appeals on October 16, pertaining to fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) would take up appeals on October 16, pertaining to fuel price adjustment in electricity bills.

The top court had issued the cause list on Friday. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would resume hearing on the said date.

The notices had been served to the Attorney General of Pakistan and electricity supply companies.

It may be mentioned here that during the last hearing, the chief justice had stated that no adjournment would be granted to anybody in next hearing. The arguments through video link would also be not permitted to the lawyers.

