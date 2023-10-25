Open Menu

SC To Take Up Case About General Elections On Nov 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

SC to take up case about general elections on Nov 2

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin ud Din Khan will hear the case.

In the last hearing, the court had sought replies from the Federation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and others have filed petitions for holding of general elections in 90 days of the assemblies' dissolution.

