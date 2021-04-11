UrduPoint.com
SC To Take Up Resource Distribution Plea On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed a constitutional petition, seeking direction to the chief ministers of the four provinces to announce the provincial finance commission awards, for hearing on Monday (April 12).

A three-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar will take up the case filed by Rana Munwar Ahmad.

In the petition, the Federal government and the provincial governments have been made the respondents. The petition stated that the provincial award provided a uniformed legal criteria and standards for the distribution of financial resources at the grassroots level in accordance with articles 140A and 156(2) of the Constitution and the local government laws.

The petition had pleaded that the unbridled and unchecked discretionary powers with regard to the allocation of financial resources of the state, encroached upon by the chief ministers of the four provinces, be declared illegal, unconstitutional and against the fundamental rights of the public at large.

