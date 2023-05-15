SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to consider the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) request today to review its April 4 ruling that mandated elections in Punjab by May 14th.

The ECP, which had scheduled the elections for October 8th, had challenged the court's earlier decision as "illegal" and urged it to reconsider its verdict, arguing that determining election dates is outside the judiciary's purview.

The ECP also submitted that the court ignored constitutional jurisdiction and usurping the role of a public body.

The Supreme Court had ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to allocate and release PKR 21 billion from its funds to the ECP to ensure elections on May 14th.

However, the ECP informed the court on April 18 that it had yet to receive the funds.

Despite negotiations between political parties, the PTI submitted a report to the court on May 3 requesting implementation of the April 4 ruling, which declared the ECP's decision to postpone the polls as unconstitutional.

The PTI, led by Imran Khan, had dissolved the Punjab Assembly in January to compel the ruling coalition to hold snap elections, while the Federal government has maintained that polls will take place in October or November.