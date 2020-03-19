SC transfers Sindh livestock, fisheries dept corruption case to NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over anti-corruption department investigation over corruption allegations in Livestock and Fisheries Department Sindh.

The court referred the matter to the Natioanl Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said anti-corruption department's investigation was slow.

He asked the NAB director general Karachi to submit report on corruption scandal. It should be noted that anti-corruption had tried to save the original accused, he added.

He said the Names of the officers who released the funds for the project were not in the list of accused.

The counsel for the accused said accused Ahmed Pathan was given Rs38 million as consultant.

Justice Bandial said it was Rs2 billion project and the funds was released in advanced but nothing happened on the ground.

The investigation officer said Rs197 million were issued and challan of this case was filed in anti-corruption court Hyderabad.

Justice Bandial said the officers who released the project funds were not included in the case.

The investigation officer responded that the names of the officers were added in the column 2 of the challan.

Justice Bandial said except one accused all other accused were absconders in the case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.