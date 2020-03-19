UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Transfers Sindh Livestock, Fisheries Dept Corruption Case To NAB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

SC transfers Sindh livestock, fisheries dept corruption case to NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over anti-corruption department investigation over corruption allegations in Livestock and Fisheries Department Sindh.

The court referred the matter to the Natioanl Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said anti-corruption department's investigation was slow.

He asked the NAB director general Karachi to submit report on corruption scandal. It should be noted that anti-corruption had tried to save the original accused, he added.

He said the Names of the officers who released the funds for the project were not in the list of accused.

The counsel for the accused said accused Ahmed Pathan was given Rs38 million as consultant.

Justice Bandial said it was Rs2 billion project and the funds was released in advanced but nothing happened on the ground.

The investigation officer said Rs197 million were issued and challan of this case was filed in anti-corruption court Hyderabad.

Justice Bandial said the officers who released the project funds were not included in the case.

The investigation officer responded that the names of the officers were added in the column 2 of the challan.

Justice Bandial said except one accused all other accused were absconders in the case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Scandal Hyderabad All Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

17 seconds ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.