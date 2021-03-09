ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the request of Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari to transfer NAB references from accountability court Islamabad to accountability court Karachi due to unavailability of bench.

According to notice issued by the apex court, the cases fixed for hearing on Wednesday (March 10) before a three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed had been delisted.

The former president had requested the apex court to transfer four corruption references, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him from the Islamabad accountability court to Karachi.