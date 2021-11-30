UrduPoint.com

SC Turns Down KP Govt’s Plea To Seek Change In Schedule Of Local Bodies’ Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:57 PM

SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in schedule of local bodies’ elections

A SC three-member bench observes they need to strengthen political parties as they cannot be excluded from the political activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seeking change in schedule of local bodies elections.

A SC three member bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial passed the order.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Election Commission of Pakistan had taken steps to implement the Peshawar High Court’s decision. The court was informed that ECP had already taken two years to issue the schedule of the local bodies’ elections.

Justice Bandial remarked: “We need to strengthen political parties as they cannot be excluded from the political activities,”.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the member of the bench, also observed that not even a single party approached the court in this regard.

A law officer told that the verdict issued by the high court had no place in law. He asked the top court that they would appeal to change the polling date the verdict issued by the high court had no place in law.

At this, Justice Umar observed that no change in the date would be made and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Peshawar Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

"Dengue and Corona Virus - Bachao Kaisay?" seminar ..

"Dengue and Corona Virus - Bachao Kaisay?" seminar organized by Medical and Soci ..

19 minutes ago
 Celebrated Barbadian Singer Rihanna Accorded Statu ..

Celebrated Barbadian Singer Rihanna Accorded Status of National Hero

21 minutes ago
 IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months

IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months

21 minutes ago
 Team IRSA holds alumni reunion of 2021

Team IRSA holds alumni reunion of 2021

21 minutes ago
 Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Eff ..

Moderna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain

28 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 457kg hashish, arrests one drug peddler ..

ANF seizes 457kg hashish, arrests one drug peddler

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.