SC turns down KP govt’s plea to seek change in schedule of local bodies’ elections

(@FahadShabbir)

A SC three-member bench observes they need to strengthen political parties as they cannot be excluded from the political activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seeking change in schedule of local bodies elections.

A SC three member bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial passed the order.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Election Commission of Pakistan had taken steps to implement the Peshawar High Court’s decision. The court was informed that ECP had already taken two years to issue the schedule of the local bodies’ elections.

Justice Bandial remarked: “We need to strengthen political parties as they cannot be excluded from the political activities,”.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the member of the bench, also observed that not even a single party approached the court in this regard.

A law officer told that the verdict issued by the high court had no place in law. He asked the top court that they would appeal to change the polling date the verdict issued by the high court had no place in law.

At this, Justice Umar observed that no change in the date would be made and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.