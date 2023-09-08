Open Menu

SC Turns Down PDM-govt Objections In Audio Leaks Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2023 | 10:46 AM

SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks case

Justice Ahsan has declared that the objections raised by the former government against the judges amounted to an "attack on the independence of the judiciary."

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday rejected objections raised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government against the five-member bench, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, that was overseeing the alleged audio leaks case.

The five-member bench headed by CJ Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsen, Munib Akhtar, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Shahid Waheed, was established in May to address petitions challenging the previous government's decision to form an inquiry commission, led by senior puisne Judge Qazi Faez Isa, to investigate audio leaks involving Supreme Court judges.

Following this, the PDM government submitted a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) in the Supreme Court, requesting CJP Bandial, Justice Ahsan, and Justice Akhtar to recuse themselves from the larger bench handling the case.

Justice Ahsan, delivering a brief verdict in response to a petition by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zuberi, seeking to declare the commission's formation illegal, declared that the objections raised by the former government against the judges amounted to an "attack on the independence of the judiciary."

The Supreme Court had previously reserved its verdict on the government's petition on June 6.

On May 26, the larger bench had temporarily suspended the government's notification that established a Judicial Commission to investigate alleged audio recordings and also halted the commission's proceedings until May 31.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial had announced this decision, suspending the operation of the relevant government notification and the commission's proceedings until the next hearing date.

