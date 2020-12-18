UrduPoint.com
SC Turns Down Petitions Against Appointments Of SAPM As Illegal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SAPM as illegal

The top court has upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court regarding appointment of Special Assistants and Advisors to Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) The top court on Friday turned down praying to declare Special Advisors to Prime Minister (SAPM) as illegal.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding appointment of Special Assistants and Advisors to PM.

The top court observed that it had already given a verdict in the case regarding appointment of Zulfi Bokhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

“This is prerogative of the Prime Minister.

He can use the expertise of any expert,” the CJP observed.

Special Advisors do not come under the purview of the Services of Pakistan Act while the Prime Minister is allowed to appoint ministers and five advisors in the cabinet.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that patriotism of dual nationals could not be questioned, pointing out that the law and the constitution did not bar appointments of SAPMs.

The CJP observed that SAPMs were mentioned both in the Rules and the constitution.

