SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, who was heading five-member constitutional bench, remarks the court cannot address matters not before it

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has turned down a request to take suo motu notice of deaths that took place during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protests in Islamabad.

A SC five-member constitutional bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was hearing a case related to the Climate Change Authority.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan remarked that the court could not address the matters not brought before it.

During the proceedings, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Additional Advocate General appeared via video link and mentioned the protests in Islamabad’s Blue Area and the subsequent grand operation. He highlighted the fatalities on both sides during the events and requested the constitutional bench to take suo motu notice of the incidents.

Justice Musarrat Hilali reprimanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s lawyer, saying that, “Do not make political statements in the Supreme Court,”.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan reiterated that the court could not address the matters not formally presented before it.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail also remarked, “This matter is not before us, and we do not wish to discuss it,”.

Later, the constitutional bench dismissed the verbal plea by the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take suo motu notice of deaths during PTI’s protest.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court concluded the hearing of a petition related to the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The petition was filed by the PTI’s founding chairman.

Advocate Babar Awan submitted that the matter had already been finalized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, and no further judicial action is required on the petition filed by PTI’s founder.