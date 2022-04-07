UrduPoint.com

SC Turns Down PTI's Plea For In-camera Hearing On Lettergate Issue

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:13 AM

SC turns down PTI's plea for in-camera hearing on lettergate issue

Babar Awan, the counsel for PTI, has asked the top court for in-camera hearing as his client wanted to keep the Foreign Office's briefing before it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2022) The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for an in-camera hearing on the Lettergate issue.

The PTI's counsel Babar Awan has asked the five-member larger SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, whether an in-camera hearing is possible as his client wanted to keep the Foreign Office's briefing before the court.

The CJP, however, rejected Awan's request, observing that the court is not currently asking for the letter.

Barrister Ali Zafar and Dr. Babar Awan presented arguments before the the Supreme Court on Wednesday and resumed their arguments on Thursday today.

The top court had taken the suo moto notice on the NA proceedings and dissolution of assemblies. The PPP also filed a petition before it and asked the court for restoration of assemblies by setting aside the ruling of the deputy speaker as well as the decision of Imran Khan regarding dissolution of the National Assembly.

