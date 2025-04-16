SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Top Judge Yahya Afridi, addressing Imran Khan’s lawyer, remarks, “if you want to meet Imran Khan, just go ahead. We will not issue any orders. You can meet him without a court order, and the meeting will happen,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday turned down a request of Imran Khan's lawyer to issue a written order for arranging a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala jail.

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi heard the case regarding the remand appeal of Imran Khan in the May 9 cases.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi stated that Imran Khan still needs to undergo polygraph and voice matching tests, and that his physical remand is only required for these two tests. He added that Imran Khan had not cooperated.

The CJP remarked, “Do not make such statements in court,”.

Zulfiqar Naqvi responded by saying, “I take back my words,”.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, appeared in court and stated that his client faces over 300 cases and is dealing with an exceptional situation.

He asked that the Supreme Court issue special instructions to facilitate a meeting with Imran Khan, so that he could take his instructions. He said that with the Supreme Court’s special instructions, he would be able to meet Imran Khan.

The CJP responded to the lawyer, saying, “If you want to meet Imran Khan, just go ahead. We will not issue any orders. You can meet him without a court order, and the meeting will happen,”.

CJP Afridi also remarked, “Show us that you can arrange the meeting without an order,”.

The court then granted Salman Safdar permission to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail to take his instructions and adjourned the case until April 23.