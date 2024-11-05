Open Menu

SC Two Senior Judges Write Letter To CJP Afridi, Ask For Full Court On 26th Constitutional Amendment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 11:11 AM

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb in their letter instructed SC registrar to publish October 31 meeting minutes on official website

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) A Supreme Court two senior judges have written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and asked him to constitute a full court bench for hearing of the case related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar wrote the letter, and recommended that the matter concerning the 26th Amendment be presented to the full court bench this week.

According to the letter, a committee meeting on October 31 resulted in a decision to bring the 26th Amendment case before the full court, with a hearing initially planned for November 4.

However, no cause list was issued despite the decision.

The judges had also previously requested that Chief Justice Afridi convene a committee meeting on October 31.

The letter further outlined that, in the absence of a meeting called by the Chief Justice, the two judges convened one independently under Section 2, agreeing that the case related to the 26th Amendment should be heard by the full court on November 4.

Additionally, the judges urged that the petitions challenging the 26th Amendment be scheduled before the full court this week. They also instructed the registrar to publish the October 31 meeting minutes on the official website.

On September 20, the Supreme Court (Amendment) Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 took effect following approval by President Asif Zardari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court September October November Afridi Court 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

11 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

11 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

11 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

11 hours ago
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

12 hours ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

12 hours ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

12 hours ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

12 hours ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

12 hours ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan