- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment
SC Two Senior Judges Write Letter To CJP Afridi, Ask For Full Court On 26th Constitutional Amendment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 11:11 AM
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb in their letter instructed SC registrar to publish October 31 meeting minutes on official website
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) A Supreme Court two senior judges have written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and asked him to constitute a full court bench for hearing of the case related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar wrote the letter, and recommended that the matter concerning the 26th Amendment be presented to the full court bench this week.
According to the letter, a committee meeting on October 31 resulted in a decision to bring the 26th Amendment case before the full court, with a hearing initially planned for November 4.
However, no cause list was issued despite the decision.
The judges had also previously requested that Chief Justice Afridi convene a committee meeting on October 31.
The letter further outlined that, in the absence of a meeting called by the Chief Justice, the two judges convened one independently under Section 2, agreeing that the case related to the 26th Amendment should be heard by the full court on November 4.
Additionally, the judges urged that the petitions challenging the 26th Amendment be scheduled before the full court this week. They also instructed the registrar to publish the October 31 meeting minutes on the official website.
On September 20, the Supreme Court (Amendment) Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 took effect following approval by President Asif Zardari.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM arrives for consultations on ME situation, bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates public welfare projects in Bhimber11 hours ago
-
Woman injured in Okara firing11 hours ago
-
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR11 hours ago
-
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affai ..12 hours ago
-
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday12 hours ago
-
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area12 hours ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping12 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges to address water, fo ..12 hours ago
-
MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly12 hours ago
-
SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law12 hours ago