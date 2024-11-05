SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb in their letter instructed SC registrar to publish October 31 meeting minutes on official website

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) A Supreme Court two senior judges have written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and asked him to constitute a full court bench for hearing of the case related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar wrote the letter, and recommended that the matter concerning the 26th Amendment be presented to the full court bench this week.

According to the letter, a committee meeting on October 31 resulted in a decision to bring the 26th Amendment case before the full court, with a hearing initially planned for November 4.

However, no cause list was issued despite the decision.

The judges had also previously requested that Chief Justice Afridi convene a committee meeting on October 31.

The letter further outlined that, in the absence of a meeting called by the Chief Justice, the two judges convened one independently under Section 2, agreeing that the case related to the 26th Amendment should be heard by the full court on November 4.

Additionally, the judges urged that the petitions challenging the 26th Amendment be scheduled before the full court this week. They also instructed the registrar to publish the October 31 meeting minutes on the official website.

On September 20, the Supreme Court (Amendment) Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 took effect following approval by President Asif Zardari.