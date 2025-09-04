SC unhappy with KP police for arresting patient of spinal cord

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday expressed its strong displeasure at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for arresting a spinal cord operation patient from a hospital by the Swat Police.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi inquired whether the police took permission from the hospital or the doctor before arresting the patient? Can the police arrest a patient who is lying on the bed like this? The accused had undergone a spinal cord operation after which the accused could not walk, he noted.

Justice Shahzad Malik remarked that the KP Police wrote in the report that the accused was not well after the operation. The accused may be a bad person, but he also has some rights.

The public prosecutor said that nowadays, the patient starts walking on the second day of the operation. To which Justice Shahzad Malik told the lawyer that not everyone is a Sultan Rahi, it happens in films where the hero gets up and stands up even after being shot.

The court adjourned the hearing for 2 weeks, seeking a forensic report from the accused on the bail application.