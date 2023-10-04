SC upheld verdict of PHC in land acquisition case of Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the decision of the high court in a case pertaining to the acquisition of private land for the government’s purpose in Mansehra.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. The private land in Mansehra was acquired for the government at Rs15,000 per acre. However, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) increased the amount to Rs150,000.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP asked the Additional Attorney General what is this FWO.

Has the court decision been implemented, he questioned?

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) replied that a compromise had been reached between the parties.

The Chief Justice inquired that why the implementation report was not submitted to the court. If this was a national secret that they did not want to open before the court? Why don't you do your job, he asked. The AAG said that the attorney general of Pakistan had instructed him. The court subsequently upheld the decision of PHC.