SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-polling in Daska NA-75 by-election

Ali Asjad Malhi, the PTI candidate, says they are thinking to file review petition soon after getting copy of the verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) The Supreme Court on Friday upheld decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding re-polling in the entire NA-75 Daska Constituency.

A three-bench led by Justice Umar Ata Badial passed the order after hearing both sides. The top court ordered to hold re-polling in the Daska by-election on April 10 and disposed of petition filed by PTI candidate.

In reaction to the verdict, Ali Asjad Malhi, the PTI candidate from NA-75 Daska, said they could move a review petition in this regard after getting copy of the decision.

Earlier, the top court reserved the verdict, observing that it would be announced soon later.

The Supreme Court on March 25 had halted ECP from re-polling in NA-75 Daska by-election scheduled to be held on April 10. The top court had observed: “Defer the polling day, not the whole polling process,”.

Election Commission of Pakistan had ordered re-election in NA-75 Daska on a plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The top court, however, had restrained ECP from going ahead with the polling in the constituency on April 10 as originally announced. Justice Bandial had remarked that the date for re-polling could be decided on availability of the bench.