SC Verdict Exposed Imran Khan's Lies Of 'regime Change': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court had exposed the pack of lies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan who did propaganda about the no-confidence vote as the 'regime change'.

"Honourable Supreme Court's detailed judgement on Vote of No Confidence exposes the lies and propaganda indulged in by Imran Khan and company," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister termed it "utterly shameful" how Imran Khan tried to undermine the Constitution and manufactured the lie of "regime change".

"The judgement is a must-read for everyone," he stressed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a detailed judgement explaining the reasons behind its decision to set aside a controversial ruling by the National Assembly speaker on April 3 that dismissed the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.

In the verdict authored by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the top judge stated that by dismissing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Speaker Qasim Suri prima facie breached his constitutional duty.

Justice Bandial also said that the April 3 ruling failed to qualify for the protection of the internal proceedings of parliament under Article 69(1) as it was "not the outcome of a vote in the National Assembly instead, it was a unilateral decision".

