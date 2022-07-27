UrduPoint.com

SC Verdict To Strengthen Democracy: Mahmood

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SC verdict to strengthen democracy: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict rejecting the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's ruling on the chief minister's election would strengthen democracy in the country.

It was the "victory of the people of Punjab," he said in a statement.

Mahmood Khan said the SC decision was was a victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's narrative. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would again come into power with majority with the public support.

He congratulated the leadership of PTI and its allies over the "historic" verdict.

