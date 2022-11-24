SC voids LHC order to inform Hamza before arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday declared the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order, to inform former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz before his arrest in the Saaf Pani, Ramzan Sugar Mills and excess assets case, against the law.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the LHC order and declared it null and void.

During the course of proceedings, the bench stated that there was no requirement in the law to inform the accused before the arrest. The order to inform Hamza ten days before the arrest should not be used as a judicial precedent, he added.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the case on the grounds that the order of the LHC was ineffective.