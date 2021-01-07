UrduPoint.com
SC Voids PHC Decision Regarding Increase In Retirement Age Of KP Employees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

SC voids PHC decision regarding increase in retirement age of KP employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a Peshawar High Court verdict regarding increase in retirement age of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government employees.

The PHC had annulled provincial government's law on increasing retirement age of employees.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and referred the matter back to the Peshawar High Court for re-judgment.

The court directed the PHC to decide the case in accordance with the law.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the provincial government employees said that the KP government changed the retirement age in Civil Servants Act.

The law of retirement on 25 years of service was repealed, he added.

He alleged that the assembly passed the bill without any discussion.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the law could not be called wrong on the reservations of some civil servants.

The law could not be challenged through explanations alone, he added.

He said it was the government's job to make laws while the courts to enforce them.

The law was made under the constitution, not through rules of business, he added.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that if anyone had any objection to the proceedings of the Assembly, he should go to the Assembly and complain.

When the bread was cooked, it was useless to ask where the flour came from, he quoted.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the matter was settled when the law was signed by the governor. There was no concept of listening to anyone's position in the legislation, he added.

