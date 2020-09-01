SC will take up petition about SHC judgment

The Supreme Court would take up federal government's petition against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment regarding the sugar inquiry commission report. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the petition on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court would take up Federal government's petition against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment regarding the sugar inquiry commission report. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the petition on Wednesday.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and other respondents.�The federation has challenged the August 17 decision of the Sindh High Court.