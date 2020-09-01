UrduPoint.com
SC Will Take Up Petition About SHC Judgment

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:49 PM

The Supreme Court would take up federal government's petition against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment regarding the sugar inquiry commission report. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear the petition on Wednesday

The court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and other respondents.�The federation has challenged the August 17 decision of the Sindh High Court.

