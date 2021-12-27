UrduPoint.com

SC Withdraws Removal Order Of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

The top court had expressed serious concerns over disturbance of the court’s decorum and asked Murtaza Wahab to leave the court immediately.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday withdrew from its order regarding removal of Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi after he submitted unconditional apology.

The top court had ordered earlier to remove Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi.

The court had expressed concerns over disturbance of the court’s decorum and asked Murtaza Wahab to leave the court immediately.

The top court had also directed Sindh Chief Minister to appoint a new Administrator for Karachi, observing that Murtaza Wahab is acting like a politician instead of an administrator.

But later, the apex court withdrew its order regarding removal of Murtaza Wahab accepted his apology.

