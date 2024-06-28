SC Withdraws Show-case Notices Of Vawda, Mustafa Kamal
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the unconditional apology of Senator Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement , and withdrew its show-cause notice in the contempt case.
A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.
Mustafa Kamal's lawyer Barrister Farogh Naseem adopted the stance that his client had tendered an unconditional apology and also expressed his regret in a press conference.
The chief justice asked Faisal Vawda whether his lawyer had not come and whether he had also sought an apology. Vawda answered in the affirmation.
The chief justice said that under Article 66 of the Constitution "you can speak in the Parliament. However, the court is accepting your unconditional apology".
He asked the two persons to be careful in this matter in the future.
The court, in its order regarding the today’s hearing, stated that it withdrew the show-cause notices served to Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal, and hoped that the two accused would remain stand with their submitted answer.
"If something like this happens again, a mere apology will not be acceptable," it warned.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also issued show cause notices to news channels for live running anti-judiciary talks of the two accused.
The order said that the reply to the show cause notice should be submitted with the joint signatures of the channel owners and the chief executives. The details of the earnings from the press conference should also be given in response to the show cause notice, it added.
The CJP instructed lawyer Faisal Siddiqui to submit the answer within 2 weeks.
The case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.
