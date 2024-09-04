SC Witnesses 60,508 Pending Cases
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The number of pending cases in Supreme Court has reached to 60,508.
A report issued in this regard said that 860 new cases were filed in 15 days from August 16 to 31st. It said that there are 33,269 civil, 10,335 criminal appeals and 28 suo-moto cases pending with the SC.
The report said that there are 2,64000 review petitions are pending with the apex court. Furthermore, 134 applications of human rights cell and 3361 jail petitions were also pending.
