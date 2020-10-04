SCA demands Rs.300 per 40 kg rate for sugarcane crop, starting cane crushing from November 1

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has demanded Rs.300 per 40 kilograms rate for the sugarcane crop while also calling for starting the cane crushing from November 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ):The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has demanded Rs.300 per 40 kilograms rate for the sugarcane crop while also calling for starting the cane crushing from November 1.

Addressing a press conference at the chamber's office here on Saturday, SCA's President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah said the provincial government should ensure that the sugar mills burnt their boilers by October 15.

"The wheat crisis has hit the country. In order to address the shortage issue after the next wheat harvest, the wheat sowing has to be started early. But this will only be possible if the sugarcane cutting and procurement is done timely," he explained.

He warned that if the sugar mills delayed the cane purchase like every year the wheat crop would not be sowed on the land cleared from the cane crop.

Shah argued that keeping in consideration the high rate of sugar which was being sold at between Rs.95 to Rs.100 in the market as well as the rising cost of cultivation, the sugarcane price should be fixed at Rs.300.

He asked the government to ensure implementation of the court's order payment of the arrears and premium to the farmers by the mills before onset of the new cane crushing season.

He deplored Pakistan Sugar Mills Association's conduct, demanding that the government should take action against the mills which did not pay the premium and the arrears.

The SCA's President expressed deep concern over delay in draining out the rainwater from the villages and agricultural land in the districts of Southern Sindh, claiming that 20 percent of the land was still under water.

According to him, between 300,000 to 400,000 land was submerged mainly by the water overflowing from the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) which carried over 12,000 cusecs water far above its capacity of 4,600 cusecs.

"The LBOD has caused huge destruction in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Nawabshah," he observed.

"The government should arrest and conduct an inquiry against the irrigation officials who embezzled billions of rupees funds from the LBOD project. The plundered public funds should be recovered from these public servants and spent over the drain," he demanded.

He further called for waiving all sorts of taxes and repayment of the loans for 2 years from the rain and flood affected farmers, adding that interest free credit should also be provided to the growers.

Shah claimed that the cotton farmers in Sindh had suffered billions of rupees losses because of the spurious cotton seed from Punjab which was being sold in Sindh.

"The government should stop the sale of that seed and should also begin an investigation in the scam," he said.

The SCA also urged the government to fix the support price for the cotton crop at Rs5,000 per 40 kg.

He informed that the rate of a bag of wheat seed had jumped from Rs.2,000 last year to up to Rs.3,500 at present.

The SCA demanded Rs2,000 per 40 kg wheat procurement price and Rs1,800 per 40 kg rate for the rice crop.