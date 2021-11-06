SCA demands Sindh government to issue Peasant Cards

President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has demanded the Sindh Government to issue the peasant cards so that the small growers could get relief through subsidy and improve their socio-economic condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has demanded the Sindh Government to issue the peasant cards so that the small growers could get relief through subsidy and improve their socio-economic condition.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he emphasized the Federal and provincial governments to grant subsidies on agriculture inputs and stop importing tomatoes and onions to Iran and Afghanistan.

The import of tomatoes and onions are causing losses to local production, he said and added that effective measures should also be made to export the agriculture produced abroad in order to strengthen the economy of the country.

Welcoming the announcement of cane support price from Sindh government, he called upon the provincial heads to ensure start of crushing season in mills under Sindh Sugarcane Act within granted time so that standing cane crop could be saved from destruction and the farmers could be able to sow new crop on their land in time.

Syed Miran Muhammad Shah also demanded the fixation of wheat price as Rs. 2500/- per 40 kg and also emphasized to fix rice prices.

He also demanded strict action against the sale of sub-standard seeds and called upon the Sindh government to activate Sindh Seed Corporation and other concerned departments with immediate effects so that growers could get certified seeds without any difficulty.

Among others, General Secretary Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Zahid Bhurgari, Senior Vice President Nabi Bux Sithio, ice President Muhammad Khan Sarijo, Mir Abdul Karim Talpur, Syed Fazal Habib Shah, Ghulam Hussain Chachar, Hidayatullah Chajro and Asghar Noonari were also present on the occasion.