SCA demands Sindh govt to fix buying rate of cotton at Rs.5000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has urged the government to fix buying price of cotton at Rs.5,000 per 40 kilogram and to notify the same without further ado.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the SCA's General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari also asked the Sindh Government to open the wheat procurement centers by March 15 and start buying the crop at its announced rate of Rs.2,000 per 40 kg. He recalled that the provincial government had failed to achieve the wheat procurement targets during the previous years which resulted in the wheat crisis and rise of flour price. "The provincial government should attain the target of procuring 1.4 million metric tons," he stressed.

According to him, the farmers were still confused as to which rate of wheat procurement would actually be enforced as the Federal government had offered Rs.1,650 per 40 kg, Punjab Rs.

1,800 and Sindh Rs.2,000. "The Sindh government should immediately notify Rs.2,000 rates in order to remove confusion prevailing among farmers in the province," he suggested. Bhurgari warned that if adequate wheat price was not offered to the farmers the wheat cultivation would drop, resulting in the increase of flour price to more than Rs.100 per kg by end of 2021 or by start of 2022. Bhurgari also expressed concern over the continuous drop in cultivation of the cotton crop which has led to a surge in the import of cotton, costing around $2 billion annually. "The Sindh government should set the cotton buying rate at Rs.5,000 per 40 kg to incentivize the farmers to cultivate that crop," he proposed. He lamented that a lack of governmental measures had allowed a repeated rise in the prices of the agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizer and pesticides which had consequently pushed the cost of crop cultivation up.