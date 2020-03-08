UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCA Demands To Administer Cotton Emergency In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

SCA demands to administer cotton emergency in country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, Sunday demanded of the government to enforce cotton emergency in the country.

A meeting of the SCA chaired by its President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah expressed grave concern over the continuous drop in the cotton production.

The farmers at the meeting pointed out the factors like low price of the crop and spurious seeds as the leading factors behind the drop in the cotton cultivation in Sindh.

"If the trend continued this year as well the Federal government will have to import cotton worth around $4 billion," warned Shah.

He said the government should ensure sale of quality seed in the market on the war footings so that the farmers could cultivate the crop.

The meeting also demanded immediate opening of the wheat procurement centers pointing out that around 20 percent of the wheat grown in the province had already been harvested.

The meeting also drew the government's attention towards the menace of the locusts which had been destroying crops in the province since last year and demanded measures to control the pest.

Related Topics

Sindh Import Agriculture Sale Price Chamber Sunday Market Cotton Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

16 minutes ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

16 minutes ago

Global Women Leaders Conference discusses strategi ..

16 minutes ago

International Women Day observed in various cities

41 minutes ago

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.