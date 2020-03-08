SCA demands to administer cotton emergency in country

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, Sunday demanded of the government to enforce cotton emergency in the country.

A meeting of the SCA chaired by its President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah expressed grave concern over the continuous drop in the cotton production.

The farmers at the meeting pointed out the factors like low price of the crop and spurious seeds as the leading factors behind the drop in the cotton cultivation in Sindh.

"If the trend continued this year as well the Federal government will have to import cotton worth around $4 billion," warned Shah.

He said the government should ensure sale of quality seed in the market on the war footings so that the farmers could cultivate the crop.

The meeting also demanded immediate opening of the wheat procurement centers pointing out that around 20 percent of the wheat grown in the province had already been harvested.

The meeting also drew the government's attention towards the menace of the locusts which had been destroying crops in the province since last year and demanded measures to control the pest.