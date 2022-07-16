SCA denounces manipulation of cotton price by certain group of traders

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, a farmers' lobbying group, has denounced the manipulation of the cotton price by a certain group of traders to the huge detriment of the farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, a farmers' lobbying group, has denounced the manipulation of the cotton price by a certain group of traders to the huge detriment of the farmers.

At a meeting of the chamber her on Saturday, chaired by President Syed Miran Muhammad Shah, the growers decried that a group of Kohistan region based traders had caused over Rs4 billion losses to the cotton farmers.

Speaking at the meeting Shah said the traders had artificially reduced the cotton price by Rs7,000 per 40 kilogram.

He informed that all the organizations representing the farmers of the province were preparing a charter of demands which would be handed over to the Sindh government.

"If our demands aren't accepted, we will launch a strong protest movement across Sindh after the upcoming local government elections," he warned.

He observed that the problems being faced by the farmers had increased manifold owing to which all the farmers' organizations had decided to launch a joint struggle to protect their rights.

According to him, a group of Kohistan based traders reduced the price of the cotton crop by Rs7,000 to Rs4,000 per maund citing the ongoing spells of the monsoon rains.

He requested former President and Pakistan Peoples Party's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the blatant exploitation of the farmers and to redress the situation.

"The silence of the Sindh Chief Secretary, the Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners is a big question," he noted.

He complained that the rates of the DAP, NP, potassium and urea fertilizers had been increased without any regulation.

The SAB demanded that the rate of the cotton crop should be fixed at Rs10,000 per maund.

Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Nabi Bux Sathio, Haji Nisar Memon, Ghulam Hussain Chachar, Altaf Shah, Zulfiqar Dharejo and other office bearers and members of the chamber attended the meeting.