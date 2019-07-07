SCA expresses concern over shortage of water at Kotri barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has expressed concern over the shortage of water at Kotri barrage and its off-taking canals which has hit the cultivation of crops hardly.

The vice president of SCA Syed Aijaz Nabi Shah, who chaired a meeting of the SCA at its office here on Sunday, told that there was 50 percent water shortage in the 3 canals of Kotri barrage and 70 percent shortage in their distributraies.

"The tail-end areas of these canals aren't receiving water," he said, adding that the standing crops would dry if further delay was made in supply of water to those areas.

The farmers at the meeting also expressed deep concern over the rising prices of diesel, fertilizer, seeds, machinery and pesticides.

They deplored that the Federal and the provincial budgets had failed to provide any relief to the agriculture sector.

"The federal government should subsidize the agricultural inputs to prevent the sector from further harm," the SCA demanded.

The meeting also bewailed the slump in the rate of cotton pointing that the price per maund had decreased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 3,700.

The farmers held the owners of the cotton mills responsible for the price drop and their alleged exploitation.

"Cotton is an exportable item. With the increase in the value of Dollar, the rate of cotton was supposed to go up," said Shah, deploring that on the contrary the price had plummeted causing financial losses to the farmers.

The meeting also pointed out that the sugar mills owe hundreds of millions of rupees to the sugarcane growers.

The SCA's General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio, Mir Abdul Karim Talpur, Muhammad Khan Sarejo, Murad Ali Khan Nizamani, Haji Nisar Memon and other office bearers and members of the chamber attended the meeting.