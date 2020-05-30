SCA for deploying 10 planes for aerial spray in locust-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) Saturday urged the government to deploy 10 planes for aerial spray in the locust-hit areas across the province.

Addressing a presser, SCA president Syed Miran Muhammad Shah claimed that if the locusts were not controlled they would cause Rs600 billion loss to the country's agro economy besides creating the issue of food security.

He also claimed that so far the locusts had caused huge damage in nine out of 23 agricultural districts.

Citing food and agriculture organization's statistics, he said 38 percent crops in the country like wheat, cotton, mangoes and flowers were favourite foods of the locusts.

The SCA president said when the locusts landed in the country last year after around three decades, they urged the government to carry out the aerial spray to nip the evil in the bud but to no avail.

He lamented, "Only one plane was provided and that too crashed while carrying out spray in Sadiqabad in Punjab." He said the SCA delegations also held several rounds of meetings with the provincial government officials and Sindh agriculture minister Ismail Rahu from March to May.

He said the SCA urged the provincial government to utilize their own financial resources to get the planes for the spray but they did not pay heed towards the plight of the chamber.

The SCA asked the government for 10 planes to conduct spray including six at Sindh-Balochistan border, two for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts and two for Hyderabad division.