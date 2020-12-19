UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCA Intimidates To Scale Up Protest Against Import Of Onion, Tomato

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

SCA intimidates to scale up protest against import of onion, tomato

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, has given a 6-day deadline to the government to ban the import of tomatoes and onions and allow export of the same crops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, has given a 6-day deadline to the government to ban the import of tomatoes and onions and allow export of the same crops.

The SCA here Saturday took out a protest rally, led by its President Syed Miran Muhammad Shah, which started from the Sindh University Old Campus and culminated outside the press club. The chamber warned that if their demands were not accepted they would take recourse to an intensified form of protest in which they would block the entry of the trucks carrying imported tomatoes and onions for delivery in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the protest was against the government's import policy which had severely affected the farmers of Sindh who had produced bumper crops of tomatoes and onions. He alleged that the government knew well that the bumper crops of the 2 vegetables were going to be produced in Sindh and despite that it allowed the imports from Iran and Afghanistan.

"The imports hit the market price of the 2 crops and have plunged the growers in financial straits," he said.

Shah rejected the government's pretext of shortage of the 2 crops in the country for allowing the imports, saying that the country was in a position to export those crops.

"Sindh's farmers are already suffering from the impacts of the water shortage and torrential rains which they suffered earlier this year. The low price for their crops has only added further to their financial losses," he lamented.

Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, SCA's General Secretary, warned that if the government did not ban import of the 2 crops by December 25, Sindh's farmers would not allow even a single truck of imported tomatoes and onions to enter Sindh.

SCA's Senior Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio, Vice President Muhammad Khan Sarejo and other office bearers also addressed the rally. They said Sindh's farmers were always made to suffer low prices of wheat, sugarcane, cotton, tomato and onion crops amid low subsidies and rising cost of cultivation.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Shortage Protest Import Iran Water Agriculture Same Price Chamber December Market Cotton From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Labor department arrested 2 for violating Children ..

1 minute ago

AJK President slates establishing Indian Army Sett ..

1 minute ago

Football: Spanish La Liga result

1 minute ago

Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Work Wi ..

5 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Confirms Rapid Spr ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.