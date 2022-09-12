SCA requests government to fix wheat procurement price for next harvest season

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a group lobbying for rights of the farmers, has requested the government to fix the wheat procurement price for the next harvest season at Rs.4,000 per 40 kilogram and to immediately notify the same

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a group lobbying for rights of the farmers, has requested the government to fix the wheat procurement price for the next harvest season at Rs.4,000 per 40 kilogram and to immediately notify the same.

A meeting of the SCA, chaired by its President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah and General Secretary Zahid Bhurgri, here on Monday also demanded draining water from the flooded agricultural land on war footings to enable the growers sow seeds of wheat.

The chamber also called for supply of seeds and fertilizer either for free or with 50% subsidy at least in addition to waiving the agricultural loans and providing fresh loans to the flood hit farmers.

"Around 80% of agricultural land in Sindh has turned into a sea of water," Shah said, adding that it was a daunting challenge for the government to drain water from those lands so that wheat crops could be timely grown.

He suggested that the capable officers and staff even from other departments should be deputed in the irrigation departments with the sole task of draining water from the agricultural lands.

Shah pointed out that only a month was left before the wheat sowing seasons started in Sindh from October 15.

"Sindh produces around 4.3 million metric ton wheat every year but next year it will be difficult to get the yield of around 1 million," he believed.

The chamber warned the government that if emergency measures were not taken to drain the flood water and support the farmers, the province would have to deal with a severe flour shortage.

The farmers said the shortage would compel the government to import wheat and the flour price in the local market would soar to Rs.200 per kilogram.

The farmers demanded exemplary punishment for the irrigation and drainage officials whose corruption and negligence caused devastation in the province.

They deplored that because of such officers and staff Sindh had been pushed back 10 years in terms of development.