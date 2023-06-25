SCA urges Federal, Sindh governments to take notice of financial exploitation by middlemen, textile mills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a group lobbying for the farmers, has lamented that the cotton growers were being exploited by the middlemen who were paying them Rs.4,000 less than the government fixed price of Rs.8,500 per maund.

In a statement issued here on Sunday General Secretary of SCA Zahid Hussain Bhurgari deplored that the cotton farmers were selling their produce at the rate of Rs.10,000 per maund until over a week ago but the price had been lowered by the middlemen to Rs.6,000.

He urged the Federal and the Sindh governments to take notice of the financial exploitation of the farmers by the middlemen and the textile mills.

"If this situation continues, the farmers sowing cotton in Sindh will be financially destroyed," he warned.

Bhurgari informed that the same cotton was being sold at the rate of Rs.10,000 per maund in Sadiqabad district of Punjab which bordered Sindh.

He urged the government to take action against the elements who were manipulating the market for their personal narrow interests.