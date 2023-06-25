Open Menu

SCA Urges Federal, Sindh Governments To Take Notice Of Financial Exploitation By Middlemen, Textile Mills

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 10:30 PM

SCA urges Federal, Sindh governments to take notice of financial exploitation by middlemen, textile mills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a group lobbying for the farmers, has lamented that the cotton growers were being exploited by the middlemen who were paying them Rs.4,000 less than the government fixed price of Rs.8,500 per maund.

In a statement issued here on Sunday General Secretary of SCA Zahid Hussain Bhurgari deplored that the cotton farmers were selling their produce at the rate of Rs.10,000 per maund until over a week ago but the price had been lowered by the middlemen to Rs.6,000.

He urged the Federal and the Sindh governments to take notice of the financial exploitation of the farmers by the middlemen and the textile mills.

"If this situation continues, the farmers sowing cotton in Sindh will be financially destroyed," he warned.

Bhurgari informed that the same cotton was being sold at the rate of Rs.10,000 per maund in Sadiqabad district of Punjab which bordered Sindh.

He urged the government to take action against the elements who were manipulating the market for their personal narrow interests.

Related Topics

Sindh Punjab Agriculture Sadiqabad Same Price Chamber Sunday Market Textile Cotton Government

Recent Stories

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

3 hours ago
DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

6 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

7 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan