SCA Urges Sindh Govt To Withdraw Ban On Cultivation Of Rice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:12 PM

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, a farmers' lobbying group, on Saturday urged the Sindh government to withdraw the ban on cultivation of rice from the irrigation water supplied through the Akram canal of Kotri barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, a farmers' lobbying group, on Saturday urged the Sindh government to withdraw the ban on cultivation of rice from the irrigation water supplied through the Akram canal of Kotri barrage.

In a statement issued here, the SCA's Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio bewailed that a drop in the crop production in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts had adversely affected the farmers.

He said poisonous water from the Manchar lake was being released in the Indus river and which had affected the agricultural lands, causing a drop in the production.

Sathio maintained that the irrigation officers gave a wrong briefing to the provincial government to seek the ban on rice cultivation.

According to thim, the irrigation officials claimed that the Akram canal supplied irrigation water throughout the year but the fact was that the canal supplied water for only around 200 days in a year.

On behalf of the SCA, he appealed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice and withdraw the ban.

