HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has welcomed the announcement for construction of Sindh Barrage by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded of the Federal government to arrange a detailed briefing to the growers of Sindh about the project.

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture held a meeting at Chamber's office under the chairmanship of Senior Vice Chairman Sayed Aijaz Nabi Shah here Sunday.

During the meeting, the growers said the federal government had announced to construct Sindh Barrage at downstream of Kotri barrage near the sea while civil society as well as grower's organizations had expressed concerns about the project. They demanded of the government to arrange a detailed briefing for growers, civil society organizations about the project so that all reservations could be removed.

The growers said concerned authorities should brief about the design and off-taking canals of the proposed barrage. They should also be informed about the area of southern Sindh to be irrigated from the proposed barrage, SCA demanded.

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture said Sindh Barrage project would be fruitful for the agricultural economy of Sindh but first of all reservations of concerned quarters must be removed. They also expressed concern over decrease in the rate of cotton pointing that the price per maund had decreased from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 2100.

The farmers held the owners of the cotton mills responsible for the price drop and their alleged exploitation.

The meeting also pointed out that the sugar mills owe hundreds of millions of rupees to the sugarcane growers.

The meeting adopted a resolution and demanded to fix support price of cotton at Rs. 4000 per 40 kilograms.

They also demanded of the government to provide relief to the rain affected growers of Thatta, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Mirpurkhas.

The SCA's Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio, Mir Abdul Karim Talpur, Muhammad Khan Sarejo, Qazi Anwar, Agha Khadim Hussain Shah, Misri Mallah, Nawaz Ali Samejo, Haji Nisar Memon and other office bearers and members of the chamber attended the meeting.